Jim Byrnes performs as part of the third Winter Blues Festival at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country. (Black Press file photo)

Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band headline the 2020 show on Jan. 25

The blues are returning to Lake Country next year.

Creekside Theatre hosts the 4th annual Winter Blues Festival on Jan. 15 with B.C. legend Harpdog Brown headlining the show along side a head-turning mix of fellow artists and ribs.

“Festival attendees love the opportunity to sample various stages at one venue featuring local blues favourites such as Rick Poppa Dawg Halisheff, Brandon Schmor, Kath and the Tom Kats, and James Hay Trio,” said Creekside Theatre manager Ryan Donn.

The District of Lake Country suggests getting tickets early as the festival has been know to sell out early.

READ MORE: Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

READ MORE: Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

Headliner Harpdog Brown has won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica Player of the Year from 2014-2016. He as three Western Canadian Music Awards nominations, a Juno nomination and is the only Canadian to win the Muddy Award.

The Winter Blues Festival will feature three stages and tickets can be purchased at creeksidetheatre.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan RCMP not toying around when it comes to impaired drivers

Just Posted

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

The new homeless camp on Recreation Avenue isn’t equipped to handle donations

UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements

More families will have access to high-quality child care services at UBCO

CBC Radio tops the ranking again in Kelowna

CBC had largest market share for third year in a row say rating company Numeris

Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band headline the 2020 show on Jan. 25

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Doors open to Vernon’s first refill store

Vernon’s Refill Store may be answer to plastics problem

Okanagan RCMP not toying around when it comes to impaired drivers

Saturday, Dec. 7 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

Decision on validity of police search warrant will be made on Monday, Dec. 9

Okanagan Similkameen could have a sister city in the south of France

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considering agreement with wine region in southern France

Summerland businesses participate in Sip N’ Shop

Downtown event on Dec. 14 will feature local beverages

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Most Read