Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

The fundraiser for Her International is being organized at Kelowna Gymnastix, by 16-year-old Kalen Berg and 23-year-old Baylee Sinclair.

Her International is a Kelowna-based charity that empowers women and girls through education. They offer programs in Canada and Nepal.

If they raise $5,000 that would be the equivalent of sending 12 Nepali girls to school for a full year.

The two youth coach kids gymnastics and kids parkour classes.

This Dec. 22 to 24 the two coaches will host full-day and half-day kids camps to raise money for Her International.

Bruce Elwood, Kelowna Gymnastix Owner said families can drop their kids off at the daytime facility during the busy holiday season.

“It’s really wonderful to see our young coaches so passionate about helping kids…not only locally but also helping kids internationally,” said Elwood.

The event is open to children ages five to 13 and camps will be run by qualified gymnastics and parkour instructors. All Kelowna Gymnastix coaches and staff will be donating their time.

For more information, please contact Kelowna Gymnastix at 778-484-7570 or email info@kelownagymnastix.ca​. To view the team's fundraising page and list of volunteer coaches visit: ​https://trellis.org/gympowerment-camp

