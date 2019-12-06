Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Big White Ski Resort will host some of Canada’s best musical talent in the new year.

The 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival will hit the Okanagan mountains with Arkells and Dear Rouge set to fill the air with delightful melodies during a one-day fest of activities, games and dance.

More musical acts are set to be announced at a later date and festival producers are hoping to bring an unforgettable experience to the mountains.

“Our goal is to transform the resort into a night and weekend of entertainment for guests to enjoy,” said Kurt Jory of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

“Those attending AltiTunes after a day of activities at Big White will share in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable apres-ski experience.”

Jory, alongside partner Mitch Carefoot, produced the popular Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna this year.

They said the AltiTunes Musical Festival will add to the growing musical scene in Kelowna and the Okanagan.

“We are excited to bring some of Canada’s top artists to Big White,” said Carefoot

Arkells have been one of Canada’s largest homegrown bands this decade with multiple Juno Awards wins. B.C.-based band Dear Rouge has been growing since 2012 and have a Juno awards of their own and performed at this year’s Grey Cup Festival in Calgary.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide value and experiences to our current guests at Big White,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

The AltiTunes Music Festival hits the Okanagan April 4, 2020.

More information and ticket prices available at altitunesmusicfest.com.

