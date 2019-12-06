Dustin Betuzzi

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Big White Ski Resort will host some of Canada’s best musical talent in the new year.

The 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival will hit the Okanagan mountains with Arkells and Dear Rouge set to fill the air with delightful melodies during a one-day fest of activities, games and dance.

More musical acts are set to be announced at a later date and festival producers are hoping to bring an unforgettable experience to the mountains.

“Our goal is to transform the resort into a night and weekend of entertainment for guests to enjoy,” said Kurt Jory of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

“Those attending AltiTunes after a day of activities at Big White will share in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable apres-ski experience.”

READ MORE: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

READ MORE: Okanagan students come out of the cold to stage Frozen Jr.

Jory, alongside partner Mitch Carefoot, produced the popular Denim on the Diamond in Kelowna this year.

They said the AltiTunes Musical Festival will add to the growing musical scene in Kelowna and the Okanagan.

“We are excited to bring some of Canada’s top artists to Big White,” said Carefoot

Arkells have been one of Canada’s largest homegrown bands this decade with multiple Juno Awards wins. B.C.-based band Dear Rouge has been growing since 2012 and have a Juno awards of their own and performed at this year’s Grey Cup Festival in Calgary.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide value and experiences to our current guests at Big White,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

The AltiTunes Music Festival hits the Okanagan April 4, 2020.

More information and ticket prices available at altitunesmusicfest.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial
Next story
RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Just Posted

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

West Kelowna RCMP search for two alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the crimes is encouraged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

North Okanagan MP says throne speech lacked specifics

‘Trudeau government presented a vague agenda,’: MP Mel Arnold

Most Read