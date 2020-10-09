Kelowna man injured in Lake Country traffic stop under investigation: police watchdog

The incident took place Sept. 11 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road

A traffic stop that resulted in serious injury in Lake Country is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

A motorist driving a blue 2012 Mazda 3 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road was stopped Sept. 11 around 7:35 p.m., an interaction during the traffic stop resulted in a serious injury.

Now, the IIO is investigating what role, if any, the RCMP officer’s actions or inaction played in the man’s injury.

On Sept. 24, a civil claim was filed against a Kelowna RCMP officer by a member of the public following a Sept. 11 traffic stop.

The claim, filed by area resident Dustin Blondin against Const. Julius Prommer, alleges the officer threw Blondin onto the ground and handcuffed him, breaking his arm in the process.

Blondin’s claim states the officer “intentionally inflicted” serious bodily harm and alleges he was not administered medical care.

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The civilian oversight agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Police