Early Monday morning a bear was reported accessing garbage and compost close to Ecole Isabella Dicken Elementary School (EIDES) and Fernie Secondary School (FSS). File photo

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

A trash problem led to a bear being shot in Lake Country Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) has recently received numerous calls regarding bears accessing garbage, primarily in mobile home parks. One park, in particular, was having issues with a bear getting into a large centralized trash bin, which was not bear-restricted certified.

“This bear was known to us, we were trying to manage him,” Conservation Officer Ken Owens said.

But since the bear had become addicted to the garbage and habituated to the area, the COS was forced to put it down in broad daylight at 2 p.m.

“It’s just like crack cocaine,” Owens said of garbage to bears.

While the bear was causing issues, the real source is people not having their garbage secure, Owens insists.

“It’s not a bear problem, it’s a people problem.”

The owner of the trailer park was issued an order to instate a bear-restricted certified trash container, and there is a $575 daily fine if they don’t comply.

“They are ordered to come into compliance so that bears don’t come into contact with garbage.”

READ MORE: ‘Fed bears are dead bears:’ Lake Country residents warned

But this is not an isolated incident.

“Each and every one of those mobile home parks is having the same problems,” Owens said.

Bears and people coexist in the Lake Country area, but the animals are currently more prevalent as they stock up for winter.

“This time of year they are trying to put on 20-30,000 calories per day.”

On top of an excessive amount of food needed, bears have a sense of smell that is 2,100 times that of a human to sniff out their meals.

The wafting scent of ripe fruit or garbage is easy for a bear to pick up on. But the latter, packed with glass, debris and sugars, is not a healthy option.

“Bears don’t have dentists, it’s just not good for them,” Owens said.

Once a bear gets a taste for garbage, it will always seek out more. Which is why COS is often forced to kill these bears.

“Relocation does not work, when these bears get into garbage they will travel thousands of miles to get to it.”

Which is why Owens urges people to ensure their trash is inaccessible to our furry foragers.

“Regrettably it’s just kind of a pattern that keeps on happening.”

The COS receives 20-30,000 bear calls in B.C. every year. Having been a CO for 30 years, Owens said a lot of those are easily avoidable.

“It all comes down to how we handle our waste and attractants.”

While the regional districts supply trash containers to residents, very few are actually bear-restricted certified. The containers also keep out dogs, raccoons and rats, which are more prevalent in the Okanagan.

A pilot project is underway in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country with some of these certified containers.

“We’re considerably behind the times in the Okanagan,” Owens said.

With 160,000 black bears and 17-20,000 grizzly bears in B.C., Owens urges residents to protect their livestock with bear electric fences.

He notices there are a lot more backyard bees and backyard chickens in the area, but the fences are an effective and inexpensive way to protect them.

“It keeps you safe and keeps your livestock safe.”

READ MORE: Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsGarbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
United Way serves Vernon breakfast for a cause

Just Posted

Kelowna man injured in Lake Country traffic stop under investigation: police watchdog

The incident took place Sept. 11 on Highway 97 near Lodge Road

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

Kelowna RCMP search for driver involved in high-speed chain reaction crash

The incident took place Oct.8 about 6:30 p.m. on Leon Avenue

United Way serves Vernon breakfast for a cause

The annual Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser set for Thursday

Central Okanagan School District launches community consultation on long-term facilities

The surveys are now open and will be accepting feedback until Oct. 21

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Two of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Most Read