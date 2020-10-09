Kelowna RCMP search for driver involved in high-speed chain reaction crash

The driver allegedly responsible for causing a chain reaction hit and run collision, which involved a total of five vehicles, remains at large.

RCMP has yet to identify the suspect, who police reportedly had been trying to conduct a traffic stop with prior to the crash.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers attempted to pull over a black Chevrolet Malibu on Harvey Avenue. The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officer and fled onto Water Street.

“Given the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, the officer did not pursue. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading down Leon Avenue at a high rate of speed,” she said.

A witness to the crash claimed he believed the vehicle was driving down Leon Avenue at 100 km/hr.

The black Malibu collided with a Ford F150 pickup truck at the intersection of Bertram Street and Leon Avenue. The force of the impact caused the Malibu to further collide with several parked vehicles and a light standard. The light from the standard flew off the poll and smashed through a window of a business, on Leon Avenue. The driver and sole occupant of the Malibu fled the scene on foot.

“Officers arrived on the scene soon after the crash and immediately assisted the driver and passenger of the F150 pickup,” explained Cpl. Noseworthy. “Fortunately the man and woman, who had been visiting Kelowna from the West Kootenay’s, were relatively uninjured.”

RCMP searched the area but was unable to find the driver.

Police seized the suspect vehicle, which was towed from the scene and remains part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

“This driver unnecessarily put everyone in the area at risk with his dangerous behaviour,” said Cpl. Noseworthy. “Looking at the amount of damage caused to the vehicles involved, it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed in this collision.”

RCMP is appealing to anyone who may have dash camera footage or video surveillance footage, of the area which shows the suspect vehicle before the crash, during the crash or captures the suspect fleeing on foot following the collision to come forward.

If you witnessed this hit and run crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

