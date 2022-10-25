Lake Country Health celebrating 40 years

A formal gala will be held on Nov. 19

Lake Country Health is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a gala at O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars.

The registered charity is in the midst of fundraising to build a new community health centre and fill a much needed gap in Lake Country.

Featuring live music by the Carr Family Band and Michael and Shera Kelly, the gala will be complete with great food, an auction, and look inside the Peak Cellars production area to learn all about their vintage wines.

The gala will be held Nov. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dress is formal.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite starting at $125 and includes a complimentary drink, food, and entertainment.

