(Screenshot - kiwaniskelowna.org)

(Screenshot - kiwaniskelowna.org)

Kiwanis Club seeking Lake Country volunteers

The club is looking to start a club satellite in Lake Country

The Kiwanis Club of Central Okanagan is looking to expand with a club satellite in Lake Country.

President Tom Cockrell says the club name used to be Kiwanis Club of Kelowna-Summit, but a name change was recently decided on.

“That meant nothing to anybody except that they saw Kelowna and if they lived in Lake Country they wouldn’t feel attached to that name. So, we changed the name to be more encompassing with the area that we serve.”

Cockrell says to build the club satellite they just need a few interested volunteers.

“They would work under the umbrella of the main club. They don’t elect a secretary or treasurer or president or anything like that, they just simply have somebody who is kind of a group coordinator but they’re responsible to the main club.”

As a satellite, Cockrell says the group would establish their own projects and fundraisers and ultimately expand on the work Kiwanis is doing in the Central Okanagan.

“What we’re looking for is just a few people, it doesn’t have to be huge… four, five, six people who are like minded and want to provide service to youth, children, and young adults in the community.”

Anyone interested in being part of the Lake Country club satellite can contact Cockrell at (250)979-8658.

The Kiwanis Club of Central Okanagan is part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

READ MORE: Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

READ MORE: Man found in Kelowna after missing for 3 days

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: #RunforUkraine hits Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

GSAR file photo October 2021. GSAR file photo October 2021.
Kelowna man killed in paragliding incident near Hedley

Conceptual rendering of rental apartment building planned for 1885 Norther Flicker Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Rental apartment building planned for Kelowna’s McKinley Beach

(Screenshot - kiwaniskelowna.org)
Kiwanis Club seeking Lake Country volunteers

Oct.24 search for missing man (COSAR/Submitted)
Man found in Kelowna after missing for 3 days

Pop-up banner image