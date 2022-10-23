Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)

Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available around the bonfire

The District of Lake Country is gearing up for its annual Halloween bonfire and fireworks.

On Oct. 31, residents are invited to enjoy a little party at Beasley Park.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served around the bonfire before fireworks are scheduled to go off at 8 p.m.

The district says parking will be limited and is encouraging carpooling or public transit.

It is also advised that pets stay home as the flashing lights and loud noise from fireworks can be stressful.

The event is being hosted by the Lake Country Fire Department and the Parks and Recreation Department with support from the Lions Club.

READ MORE: ‘Legacy of love’: Okanagan woman celebrates 105th birthday

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FireworksHalloweenLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Legacy of love’: Okanagan woman celebrates 105th birthday

Just Posted

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)
Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

The Okanagan Sun are BC Conference champions with a 38-0 win over Westshore at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna on Saturday night (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

West Kelowna Warriors forward No. 19 Matthew Lee (Photo - Garrett James/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row

Matt Groening, owner, operator and plant consultant at Plant Gather (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Plant propagation paradise at new store in Kelowna