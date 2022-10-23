Brightening Beasley Park with Lake Country’s annual Halloween fireworks

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available around the bonfire

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday 2021 thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Black Press photo)

The District of Lake Country is gearing up for its annual Halloween bonfire and fireworks.

On Oct. 31, residents are invited to enjoy a little party at Beasley Park.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served around the bonfire before fireworks are scheduled to go off at 8 p.m.

The district says parking will be limited and is encouraging carpooling or public transit.

It is also advised that pets stay home as the flashing lights and loud noise from fireworks can be stressful.

The event is being hosted by the Lake Country Fire Department and the Parks and Recreation Department with support from the Lions Club.

