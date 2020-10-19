Rotary Club members Bernard and Brenda Dewonck, left, and club president Sandy Wightman, far right, present Food Bank president Kim Sylvestre, centre, with bags and baskets representing their $3,333.33 donation. (Contributed)

Lake Country food bank gets $3,333.33 boost

Three lucky winners of Rotary Club raffle gave needed support to food bank amid pandemic

Three lucky winners have helped to give the Lake Country Food Bank a $5,000 boost.

The three were winners of a raffle held by the Rotary Club of Lake Country. The raffle itself raised a net $3,317.75. An anonymous donor added $17.58, to bring the total up to some round figures — $3,333.33, exactly one-third of $10,000.

And because the Food Bank’s purchasing power makes every dollar worth about 40 per cent more, the Food Bank benefits by close to $5,000.

Kim Sylvestre, president of the Lake Country Food Assistance Society, accepted the donation, symbolically represented by half a dozen bags and baskets of food, at the Peak winery on Goldie Road.

The location was also symbolic because O’Rourke’s Peak Winery had donated the first prize in the raffle, a paired wine dinner and tour of the winery’s cellar, valued at $600, won by Diane Johnstone of Lake Country.

Second prize was a $400 gift card from Ex Nihilo Winery, won by Dan Gould of Lake Country; the third prize was a $400 gift card from Grey Monk, won by Dean Caban of Los Angeles.

Kim Sylvestre expressed thanks for the continuing support of Lake Country Rotary. Through Rotary’s promotion of Save-On gifts cards, which can be used to purchase groceries at Save-On-Foods, eight cents per dollar spent goes directly to the Food Bank, at no additional cost at all to the purchaser.

Over $25,000 has already gone to the Food Bank through this program, plus ongoing support for other community organizations.

For more information about Rotary’s programs, check out lakecountryrotary.ca.

