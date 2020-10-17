Lake Country Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter

The Lake Country Fire Department is mourning the loss of Karl Featherstone who died suddenly at 47 years old on Oct. 11. (Photo Submitted)

The Lake Country Fire Department is mourning the unexpected passing of one of their own.

A statement from the Department says 47-year-old Karl Featherstone died after suffering a cardiac medical emergency at his home in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Oct. 11. Efforts to revive him from his family, colleagues at the fire department and ambulance paramedics were unsuccessful.

Featherstone is being remembered as an exemplary paid-on-call firefighter who made a big impact on the community he served. The statement recognizes his diligent participation and consistent attendance at practices and emergency call-outs since joining the department in 2009.

In 2018 Featherstone received the Station 71 Firefighter of the Year Award. He was also recognized for having the best attendance to emergency call outs and practices in 2014 and had just been given a ten-year service pin in 2019. Along with responding to local emergencies, Featherstone was part of a team deployed to provide mutual aid at the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton this summer.

“Karl was well respected by everyone at the fire department,” said Deputy Chief Brent Penner.

Penner also recalled the pride Featherstone took in his work as a carpenter and the importance his family and service to his community carried for him.

“The passing of Karl Featherstone is a tragic loss,” said Fire Chief Steve Windsor. “He was a hard-working and well-respected man. We extend our deepest condolences to his family – especially his wife and two young children, friends and members of the LCFD as we mourn his loss.”



