Displaced Ukrainian children receiving Christmas gifts in Kelowna
All 70 children who had to leave their belongings behind, will be given toys
Video
News
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
-
Loved ones remember joyous B.C. man as his killer is sentenced
-
Woman suspected of shoplifting Penticton drug store before kicking employee
Most Read
-
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan
-
Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around
-
Fraudsters pose as grandson, cop to trick B.C. senior into handing over bail cash
-
Trudeau ‘keeps his head in the sand’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP
-
2 calls in 3 days for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Sports
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
Cristall, Kykkanen lead Kelowna Rockets to victory to begin three-game road trip
Andrew Cristall collected four points, bringing his total to 51 on the season (20 goals, 31 assists)
-
Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Calgary Flames
-
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
-
Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list
-
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
-
Kelowna Rockets begin three-game road trip in Swift Current
Trending Now
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021
Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day
Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 15
-
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
-
Mini adventures count: Kelowna TikTok creator wants people to be active outdoors
-
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world
-
Morning Start: Human to insect ratio
Community
Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all
All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube
-
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal
-
French Immersion program expands in Lake Country
-
Mission Hill, Delta Grand supporting B.C. Children’s Hospital with Festival of Trees
-
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died
-
Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas
Obituaries
Edward Anthony Tarasewich
Nov 27th, 2022
David “Dave” Stewart Barclay
Nov 2nd, 2022
Emilia Pasqua
Oct 31st, 2022
Ian James Sydney Baker
Oct 26th, 2022
Gert Luscombe (nee Lovgren)
Sep 25th, 2022
Randy Lee Wangler
Aug 28th, 2022
Entertainment
The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award
Singer honoured for his support of various causes
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Opinion
Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around
Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas
Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes
Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
