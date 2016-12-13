Displaced Ukrainian children receiving Christmas gifts in Kelowna

(File)
All 70 children who had to leave their belongings behind, will be given toys

Ken Balcomb, 82, founder and longtime leader of the Center for Whale Research died Dec. 15. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

Orca community mourns death of legendary Washington whale researcher
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Retail organizations, merchants and tobacco industry officials estimate between 30 and 50 per cent of tobacco sales in B.C. are contraband products, and they are calling on governments and police to crack down on the organized crime groups that sell them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
With no many adventuring options, there’s no end to the gift ideas for the adrenaline enthusiast on your list. Courtesy of tourismkelowna.com / Okanagan Flyboard

These outstanding Okanagan experiences are the right size for any holiday stocking!
    Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

    Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

    FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

    FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

    Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

    Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

    News
    A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

    Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

    Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

    Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

    Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

    Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

    Sports
    Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

    Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

    Previous definition was one woman and one man

    Andrew Cristall collected four points as the Kelowna Rockets beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Wednesday night, Dec. 15. (@TheWHL/Twitter)

    Cristall, Kykkanen lead Kelowna Rockets to victory to begin three-game road trip

    Andrew Cristall collected four points, bringing his total to 51 on the season (20 goals, 31 assists)

    FILE - People shop for shoes in a Nike store on , Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. “Buy now, pay later” services like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna can sometimes provide a cheaper, more accessible version of credit. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

    The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel

    Buy now, pay later travel spending logged 1,233% increase from 2020 to 2021

    (Pixabay)

    Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

    Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 15

    Community
    (Submitted photo)

    Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all

    All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023

    Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his Jeep on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

    VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

    23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

    Entertainment
    The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

    Singer honoured for his support of various causes

    This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

    Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

    Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

    Finnigan is the newest Fawcett family member, bringing joy and love into the home. (Carole Fawcett photo)

    Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around

    Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas

      wallet

      Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes

      Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential

        Life
        Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

        Rooted in culture, steeped in love

        Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

        • 1h ago
        Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

        Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

        Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

