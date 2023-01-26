Three fishermen show off a halibut while on a guided fishing trip with CMF Charters, based out of Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)

Haida Gwaii named one of the best Canadian fishing destinations

‘One-stop shop for fantastic angling action’: online booking site

Looking to fish for salmon, trout, lingcod, halibut and maybe some tuna? Haida Gwaii has been named one of the top eight locations in Canada to go fishing, according to Fishing Booker website on Jan. 19.

It’s a “one-stop shop for fantastic angling action,” the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the world, stated.

The 2023 Canadian fishing season starts soon.

“The fishing season starts in the spring, usually around March, and lasts until November. During that time, you can go after a wide variety of fish all on the same trip,” Fishing Booker told The Haida Gwaii Observer.

They recommend visiting the archipelago between March and November for anyone who plans to cast a rod.

Fishermen can reel in a Chinook starting around mid-May. The fish are eager to eat anything a fisherman drops into the water, Fishing Booker wrote.

Other salmon including coho, pink, sockeye and chum arrive later but stick around until December.

For anglers who are not interested in salmon, there is great bottom fishing for halibut, rockfish or lingcod in the waters surrounding Haida Gwaii. The northern islands have something for everyone.

Also on the list of prime fishing vacation spots were Calgary, Alta., St. Lawrence River, Que., Avalon Peninsula, N.L., Lac Seul, Ont., St. Peters Bay, P.E.I., Dauphin Lake, Man. and the only other destination in B.C., Sooke.

