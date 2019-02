As the West Kelowna Warriors prepare for the upcoming BCHL playoffs, the BCHL has awarded one of their best offensive players with the Bob Fenton Trophy.

Mike Hardman won the award for the leagues’ most sportsmanlike player at the BCHL 2019 Awards as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches.. The award is given to players who exhibit the fundamental aspects of sportsmanship while excelling at the game.

Hardman led the Warriors with 39 goals this season, he added 33 assists and only 16 penalty minutes in 58 games played.

“Biggest thing is that I try to play the right way but at the same time I play physical and create scoring chances” said Hardman.”Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for pushing me to be best I can be.”

It’s the first time a Warriors player has won the award since the award has been handed out since 1967. Hardman finished in third for the Warriors franchise record of regular season scoring with 39 goals.

Warriors’ head coach Brandon West knew his player would be a candidate.

“Mike plays the game the right way; he’s very competitive and plays within the rules,” said West.

Hardman and the Warriors now prepare for the BCHL playoffs. They travel to face rivals Wenatchee Wild in the first round with game one coming March 2.

Playoffs are here! Tickets go on sale to the general public Mar 2. Season ticket holders have until Mar 1 to purchase their seats for Game 3 and Game 4. Please call our office at 250-769-7051, email us at info@westkelownawarriors.ca or visit our office during regular office hours pic.twitter.com/Cxo2kKnVPn — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) February 26, 2019

The Warriors will return to home ice for game three of the playoffs on March 5 and will play games four and, if necessary, five on home ice.