Penticton stays perfect, snap West Kelowna Warriors five-game winning streak

The West Kelowna Warriors’ five game losing streak has come to an end at the hands of the Penticton Vees.

After losing to Penticton earlier in the year, the Warriors were looking for revenge against their rivals but fell 4–1 on Friday night at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Vees forward Josh Nadeau got the scoring started late in the first period with a powerplay goal, assisted by Aydar Suniev and Bradley Nadeau.

Early in the second period, the Warriors tied the game as Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero found the back of the net for the fourth time this season. Noah Laframboise and Jaiden Moreillo collected the assists.

Going into the third period, Penticton took advantage of an early West Kelowna penalty and didn’t look back. After Warriors forward Kailus Green got called for slashing, Bradley Nadeau found the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Just over halfway through the third, Josh Nadeau scored his second of the game, giving Vees a two-goal lead. Ben Brunette added an empty-net goal with just over a minute to go in the game.

Luca Di Pasquo made 26 saves for the Vees while Warriors goaltender Nicholas Cristiano made 37 saves in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Warriors are still second in the Interior division with a 8-2-2 record. With the win, the Vees are still undefeated this year (13-0-0), sitting first in the division.

The Warriors are back in action tonight (Saturday, Oct. 29), welcoming the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Vees are back at home at the South Okanagan Events Centre tonight to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

