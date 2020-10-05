Water outage planned for Lake Country neighbourhood

Stubbs/Ottley neighbourhood will be out of water Oct. 6

As part of the work being done on water infrastructure upgrades on Okanagan Centre Road West, a water outage is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The shutdown is required to tie-in new water works on Okanagan Centre Road West and Stubbs Road.

“As this is a lengthy outage, it is recommendat that residents in the affected area keep water on hand for personal use,” the District of Lake Country said.

Water supply when resumed may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air in the pipes and discolouration.

Residents that have a water booster pump on their property should ensure the pump is turned off prior to the shut down in order to protect the pump from burning out.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this water interruption,” the district said.

Notices were hand-delivered to affected properties on Friday, Oct. 2 to pprovide advance notice.

If you require more information, please call 250-766-6677.

