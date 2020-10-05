Kelowna-Lake Country BC Liberal candidate tries ‘reverse door-knocking’

COVID-19 has changed the campaign strategy of at least one local candidate

Norm Letnick, vying for re-election for the BC Liberal Party in Kelowna-Lake Country, is changing up his campaign strategies to allow for safer discussions with constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than the usual door-to-door campaigning in which Letnick would usually partake, he’s inviting voters to come to him in his camper what he’s calling “reverse door knocking.”

“Recognizing the challenges associated with door-knocking during the current pandemic, and in light of my history of having already knocked on thousands of doors during and between past elections, I’m making myself available to voters by travelling and parking my camper in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

“I’ll ensure we sit at least two metres apart in my camper, and the seating areas will be cleaned with disinfectant after each person visits. I’m committed to doing this safely.”

Letnick will be visiting communities across his riding between Oct. 6 and election day on Oct. 24.

READ MORE: Kelowna has three ridings. Which one are you voting in?

READ MORE: New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

READ MORE: NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

Reverse Door-Knocking Locations (4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Oct 6 – Rutland/Tower Ranch – Across from Rutland Hall

Oct 7 – Oyama – Across from the Community Hall

Oct 8 – Commonwealth Rd – Near Holiday Park Resort (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Oct 9 – Quail Ridge – Carney Park

Oct 10 – Wilden – Near Union Rd. Traffic Circle

Oct 11 – McKinley Landing – McKinley Landing Park

Oct 12 – Carr’s Landing – Coral Beach Park

Oct 13 – Joe Rich – Outside Community Hall – Hwy 33 (3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Oct 14 – Ellison/Sunset Ranch – Outside Ellison Community Hall

Oct 15 – Black Mountain – Lund Park

Oct 16 – Okanagan Centre – Outside Okanagan Centre Hall

Oct 17 – Glenmore – Cross Glen Park

Oct 18 – Winfield – Beasley Park

Oct 19 – Toovey Heights – James Hockey Park

Oct 20 – Clifton-Magic Estates – Blair Pond (5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Oct 21 – High Point/Royal Pine/Popular Point – Knox Mtn Tennis Courts

Oct 22 – Lake Stone – Tennis Courts

Oct 23 – Dilworth – Summit Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020