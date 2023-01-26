Standoff leads to arrests in West Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP say that the arrests of multiple people in a Westbank home was pre-planned on the morning of Jan. 26.

The operation did not go as planned, however, when the occupants of the house in the 3300 block of Old Okanagan Highway refused to come out, leading to a standoff with police around 9:30a.m. The arrests were made shortly after, though it is unknown how many there were.

The road was closed between Butt Road and Reece Road during the operation.

No more details are available at this time.

