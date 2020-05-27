The Chase RCMP seized a canister of bear spray that was used during a physical altercation between campers in Magna Bay on May 1. (Black Press file photo)

Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

An argument over late night partying escalated into a fight which led to one person being sprayed

A squabble between campers at the Ross Creek campground in Magna Bay on May 1 escalated to the point that one of the people involved was hosed down with a canister of bear spray.

According to the Chase RCMP, who responded to the bear-spraying incident, a group of campers were partying late into the night and were confronted by another camper who was filming the argument. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and one of the original partiers was bear sprayed.

The RCMP stated the incident was resolved when cooler heads prevailed and police arrived to seize the bear spray. No charges are being pursued.

