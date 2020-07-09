Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Chase RCMP were called on July 4, 2020 regarding a vehicle with California licence plates parked in Scotch Creek for several days. (Pixabay image)

A North Shuswap resident took their worries about a vehicle from the United States to the police.

Chase RCMP received a call on July 4 about a vehicle with U.S. plates parked at a residence in Scotch Creek.

Police subsequently went to a home on Deodar Road where a red Buick with California licence plates had been parked for a few days.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that the vehicle owner had come to Canada in March, had not broken any travel restrictions and was staying at his own vacation property.

