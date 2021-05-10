UPDATE: Winfield road open following police, coroner investigation

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:
Pelmewash Parkway is now open following an incident Monday afternoon.
The underpass near Highway 97 in Winfield was closed for a couple hours while a police investigation took place. A coroner was reportedly on scene.
Further details are expected by RCMP.
ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.:
Pelmewash Parkway is reportedly closed to southbound traffic.
RCMP are on scene where the road converges with Highway 97 in Winfield.
More details to come as they become available.
