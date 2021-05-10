The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)

The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)

Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

Future unknown for land overlooking Highway 97

A sold sign marks the end of an infamous motel in Lake Country.

The Airport Inn’s 5.5-acre parcel overlooking Highway 97 sold for nearly half of the $6.9-million asking price to a professional group, according to listing agent Jeane McBride.

While the land was only assessed at $2.2 million, the owner originally listed for $8.1 million. He dropped the price to $6.9 million in the fall of 2020.

“I’m happy for the seller and for the community,” McBride of Royal LePage Kelowna said.

McBride said she’s not sure what will be built in the derelict hotel’s place, but she’s certain it will be nice.

“I’m sure something new and beautiful will be built,” she said.

The serviced lot is zoned for another hotel or resort, multiple dwelling housing, recreation tourist accommodation and retail, so the options are wide open for the new development.

McBride said the seller, Raif Fleihan, is happy to see it sold.

The motel was first shut down for health safety purposes after a deck collapsed in 2017.

Despite numerous fines by the District of Lake Country and a revoked business permit, Fleihan continued operations, at one point housing nearly a dozen people.

Council ordered the 20-year-old motel to be shut down in summer 2019.

It wasn’t until November, after a suspicious fire and Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats, the tenants were relocated and the building was boarded up and fenced.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the month.

READ MORE: End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

READ MORE: Asking price for controversial Airport Inn in Lake Country dropped to $6.9M

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties investigate downtown Kelowna group assault
Next story
RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Kelowna gas station

Just Posted

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Winfield road open following police, coroner investigation

Pelmewash Parkway closure near Highway 97 connection

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
All adults in Rutland, Summerland now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Province expands age range to 18+ for vaccinations in ‘high transmission’ areas

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Graham Hughes - The Canadian Press)
Maskless man involved in altercation at Vernon store

RCMP says investigation is ongoing after alleged assault

The Rotary Club of Vernon teamed with the Zimbabwe Project Society to establish 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs to the tune of USD$98,000. (Contributed)
Vernon Rotary partners up to aid literacy in rural Zimbabwe

Funds raised go to benefit 25 rural libraries in Africa

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

RCMP (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
High-risk takedown on Highway 1 following Shuswap shooting

Upon further investigation, the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the shooting

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Most Read