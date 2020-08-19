RCMP divers find evidence while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

RCMP divers believe they have recovered evidence related to a recent crime in Logan Lake.

Police say approximately 1,000 litres of yellow paint was dumped in the parking lot of the Logan Lake Recreation Centre, on Aug. 17.

“Our investigators believe that the yellow paint, which was intended for the maintenance of local roadways and highways, was intentionally drained from a drum stored on the back of a flat deck truck,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

Damages are estimated at more than $10,000 and a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested.

The BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team carried out an underwater search of Logan Lake. They recovered evidence they believe to be connected to the crime, that had been allegedly discarded by the suspect, said O’Donaghey.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222.

