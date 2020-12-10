Design for the Woodsdale Waterfront Park is among the items budgeted for in 2021 in Lake Country, at an estimated $400,000. (District of Lake Country image)

Design for the Woodsdale Waterfront Park is among the items budgeted for in 2021 in Lake Country, at an estimated $400,000. (District of Lake Country image)

Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

Proposed 1.25 per cent tax increase over four years to cover park plans

Plans to keep parks a priority could cost Lake Country residents.

A 1.25 per cent tax increase for four years is proposed to assist in park and facilities renewal. This increase would only cover parks and recreation and would be on top of any additional tax increase the district may need to cover project and operating costs.

Taxpayers saw a 5.88 per cent tax increase in 2020.

READ MORE: Lake Country approves 5.88 per cent property tax increase

The park and recreation advisory committee discussed whether to include the recommendation considering the current economic downturn due to COVID‐19.

“The consensus was it is very important to take care of our current assets and not push it off for future generations,” the committee said.

The neighbouring City of Vernon adopted a 2.13 per cent tax increase in its 2021 budget.

READ MORE: Vernon council endorses 2.13% tax increase as part of 2021 budget

The items included in Lake Country’s parks and recreation budget requests are:

  • Woodsdale Waterfront Park site and cultural ‐ design ($400,000)
  • Pelmewash Pier – design ($25,000)
  • Okanagan Centre Park improvements – design ($25,000)
  • Shoreline Park playground improvement – construction ($30,000)

Lake Country council will begin consideration of the 2021 financial plan Jan. 12, 2021. Although the public is not permitted to attend the budget meeting in person, everyone is invited to log in to watch the meeting live or go to the District’s YouTube channel the following day to see what happened.

The public can also weigh in on the plan at a virtual town hall meeting Feb. 8, 2021.

The next park and recreation committee meeting will be Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., where the Oyama Isthmus Park concept design will be discussed.

READ MORE: Petition makes waves over Oyama park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentOutdoors and Recreationtaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training
Next story
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Just Posted

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)
Lake Country residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers
Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

Design for the Woodsdale Waterfront Park is among the items budgeted for in 2021 in Lake Country, at an estimated $400,000. (District of Lake Country image)
Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

Proposed 1.25 per cent tax increase over four years to cover park plans

Students are receiving training on how to respond to COVID-19 cases in various community settings. (University of B.C. Okanagan)
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training

The simulation prepares health-care students to handle COVID-19 cases

The administrative headquarters for the Central Okanagan School District in Kelowna. (File photo)
School board commits to French Immersion for Lake Country

Questions among trustees delay École KSS French Immersion; international student cap decisions

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The site the new hotel will be built on. (City of Penticton)
South Okanagan city inks deal for $1.5M hotel near convention centre

The new hotel would provide 100 to 110 rooms for Penticton

Most Read