Lake Country approves 5.88 per cent property tax increase

The average home assessed at $711,000 will have to pay an extra $123 per year

Residents in Lake Country will have to pay an additional 5.88 per cent in property taxes in 2020 and an extra $25 for the district’s parcel tax, after council unanimously passed second and third reading of its five-year financial plan on Feb. 20.

That means the average home assessed at $711,000 will have to pay an extra $123 per year in property taxes and the parcel tax will increase from $125 to $150 per parcel of land.

The tax increase is slightly lower than the 6.03 per cent tax increase that was first proposed in December and significantly lower than the 8.7 per cent tax increase approved in 2019.

Lake Country chief financial officer Tanya Garost said the district’s total revenue will increase to $46.3 million in 2020 from $33.7 million last year.

READ MORE: District of Lake Country proposes 6.03 per cent tax hike for 2020

According to the financial plan, 2.5 per cent of the increase will cover the consumer price index, while 1.82 per cent of the increase will help pay for five additional RCMP officers.

The remaining tax increase will help cover the $170,000 cost to complete the district’s parks and recreation master plan, $25,000 to help service the Lake Country Theatre and two $10,000 grants for the Health and Planning Society and the local Heritage and Cultural Society.

Council also agreed to provide a $16,000 grant for the Lake Country Art Gallery.

In December, district staff told council that Lake Country needs more RCMP officers because of population growth over the past few years.

Currently, Lake Country has 13 officers and the detachment is struggling to provide 24-hour policing service.

Garost said the budget also includes an additional $8.2 million for capital projects paid for by reserves, grants and development fees, which did not impact the overall tax increase.

District councillors are expected to adopt the bylaw for its five-year capital plan in March.

To view the approved capital plan, you can visit the District of Lake Country’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District tax burden unchanged this year
Next story
‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Just Posted

Lake Country approves 5.88 per cent property tax increase

The average home assessed at $711,000 will have to pay an extra $123 per year

Kelowna to introduce new strategy for community education about supportive housing

The model seeks to enhance community engagement, accessibility and transparency

GoFundMe campaign started for young Kelowna girl in need of service dog

Alena suffered from an in utero MCA stroke, that affected most of the right side of her brain

Summerhill Winery proposes college for sustainable food production

The proposed Culinary College for Humanity will help to develop a sustainable food culture

Kelowna career fair offers new opportunities

Don’t miss the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Kelowna, March 12.

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Kaleden sewer passes first three readings

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen bylaw extends Okanagan Falls system to Kaleden

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen adopts 2020 budget

$57.9 million budget is 11.2 per cent higher than last year’s amount

Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District tax burden unchanged this year

Draft budget presented at board meeting on Feb. 20

Regional district gives approval for farm worker housing near Summerland

Application is for 41-bedroom facility to be constructed in Meadow Valley area

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Most Read