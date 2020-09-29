Francesca Farago. (Contributed)

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in the Okanagan

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Francesca Farago, a star of the Netflix Original dating series ‘Too Hot to Handle’, has been spending time in the Okanagan, including Kelowna.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old model turned reality TV star took to Instagram to share her experience, visiting destinations such as the 50th Parallel, Quails Gate and the Naked Cafe.

Farago, from Vancouver, hit the limelight after appearing in the popular Netflix series. The show brought a group of impassioned 20-somethings together to a remote location in Mexico, then forbid them from engaging in sexual activity. For each breach of the rules, money would be deducted from the $100,000 prize fund.

In the end, Farago lost the most amount of money in her house due to her inability to resist her temptations with her British crush, Harry Jowskey.

Farago and Jowskey’s relationship ended in June when the couple deemed long-distance to be too hard.

If you are one of Farago’s 4.8 million Instagram followers, you just might just catch her hanging around the Okanagan this week.

READ MORE: B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

READ MORE: Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

