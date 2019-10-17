Movie extras wanted for Kelowna film production

A street hockey scene needs drop-in extras outside of the Kelowna Gospel Mission

A local film production is looking for movie extras for a scene in downtown Kelowna this weekend.

Solid Rock Video is looking for volunteers for the next project which has been commissioned by the Kelowna Gospel Mission. The extras will partake in a street hockey game and the video will highlight those experiencing homelessness downtown.

“Sports has a way of bringing people of all walks of life together. It’s something we have in common, and this video is about showcasing the things we all have in common,” said Curtis Allen, owner of Solid Rock Video.

“You may have had dreams of playing in the NHL as a child, and someone currently experiencing homelessness may have had the same dream.”

Extras of all ages are invited to the filming on Oct. 22 in front of the mission at 259 Leon Avenue from 9:45 am to 11 a.m. Volunteers can join the game or cheer on the players from the sidelines.

“We want to show that homeless are the same as anyone. It is curtain situations that change our path,” said Michael Morrison, director of development at Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“This video can help to take away that negative picture”

Extras will be provided the hockey sticks while wearing hockey jerseys is optional.

