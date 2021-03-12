Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

Police are turning to the public for help in the case of a missing person.
Vernon resident Carl Jourdain was last seen Feb. 16, 2021, in Vernon.
The 54-year-old man is 4-foot-8, 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for Jourdain’s health and well-being as friends and family say its out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the local detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
