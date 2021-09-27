Minor delays scheduled for Highway 97 north of Vernon

Shoulder ditching to be done between O’Keefe Ranch and Round Lake Treatment Centre

Shoulder ditching will be conducted along Highway 97, about 17 kilometres north of Vernon, between St. Annes Road and Grandview Flats Road North Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists can expect minor delays. (File photo)

Motorists who use Highway 97 between O’Keefe Ranch and Round Lake Treatment Centre should be aware of road work over the next couple of days.

There will be shoulder ditching conducted between St. Annes Road and Grandview Flats Road North in both directions for 5.3 kilometres about 17 kilometres north of Vernon. Ditching starts Tuesday, Sept. 28, and continues Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect and motorists should expect minor 10-minute delays.

Traffic control personnel and school buses will be given priority access.

