Members of the Winfield Hospital Auxiliary with MLA Norm Letnick, who posted about the auxiliary on social media. - Image: Instagram/Norm Letnick

Lake Country auxiliary still closing

Only two messages were left for the auxiliary after it received attention

Despite increased media attention, the Winfield Hospital Auxiliary says it is still closing its operations.

Past president Connie Douma said she received two messages since the publication that auxiliary members would be hanging up their aprons.

Word spread when Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick posted a photo on social media, saying the group would close after 61 years of operation.

“It was nice of Letnick to do that, but it doesn’t get us anywhere,” said Douma.

The group has 11 members, but only eight are capable of continuing the work.

“We need people who are willing to work and catering is not an easy job,” she said.

The group’s numbers had dwindled in the past years. The ladies who are still running the group are seniors who haven’t been able to find more volunteers.

The auxiliary has been raising money for the KGH Foundation for more than 60 years.

As of Dec. 31, Douma has resigned as president.

She redirected the two contacts she received to the foundation.

