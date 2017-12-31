Members of the Winfield Hospital Auxiliary with MLA Norm Letnick, who posted about the auxiliary on social media. - Image: Instagram/Norm Letnick

Push on to save Winfield Hospital Auxiliary

The community is attempting to rally behind a long-running Lake Country organization

The Winfield Hospital Auxiliary isn’t hanging up it’s aprons just yet.

After Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick posted a photo of the auxiliary saying the group was going to close down operations after 61 years, the plight of the group has received media coverage and positive response from the community.

The group’s numbers had dwindled in the past years to less than 10 ladies who are all seniors and looking for new volunteers and despite past efforts, hadn’t been able to find more volunteers.

“We’re hoping the publicity can help us stay afloat as a viable organization helping us raise money for KGH,” wrote auxiliary member Bev Sorensen on Facebook.

The auxiliary has worked on many different initiatives over the years, raising money for the KGN Foundation.

If you are interested in volunteering, there are three numbers you can contact. Bev Sorensen at 250-766-2253, Connie Douma at 250-766-3026 or the KGH Foundation at 250-862-4438.

