Kelowna RCMP investigating sexual assault at park

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Millbridge Park near Springfield Road and Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

Mounties received a report from a woman who was walking in the park on Wednesday morning when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male. The woman was able to defend herself and fought back against her attacker, then fled the area to safety. The woman did not suffer any physical injuries.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male that is five foot 10 inches tall. He is estimated to be around 35 years old and has long black curly hair and a mole under his right eye. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with “California” in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps. The suspect is also described as smelling strongly of cigarettes.

“Police are asking the public to be aware of this incident and to assist with any information that can advance the investigation,” said Const. Solana Paré. “Our investigative teams are working very hard to identify and locate the man responsible for this sexual assault and are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who may recognize his description, to contact police.”

Investigators are seeking dash-cam video from the area of Millbridge Park from Ethel Street to Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue to Springfield Road between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

