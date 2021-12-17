Kelowna-based Chinese organization receives grant to help fight racisim

‘We have to put in our effort to be anti-racist,’ says Parliamentary Secretary Rachna Singh.

Kelowna-based Canada Committee 100 Society has been awarded one of the B.C. government’s anti-racism grants.

The Chinese-Canadian society will use the funding to encourage its members to take part in an anti-racism survey.

“We are in a time of fighting against systemic discrimination,” says Guo Ding, society founder.

Seventy grants of up to $25,000 were given out to minority-led groups across B.C. to organize events and programs for immigrants and visible minorities to take part in the province’s new anti-racism data legislation survey.

provides an opportunity for the public to tell the government what changes and initiatives they want to see in their community.

“Anti-Asian racism is a huge concern that came out during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for anti-racism legislation.

The data legislation will provide the provincial government with examples of how racism is impacting Canada’s diverse population, and actionable steps for the government to aid B.C.’s minorities, says Singh.

The data legislation’s racism experience survey is available to all B.C. residents until Jan. 31.

