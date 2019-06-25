“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Three victims of Mountview Road water main flood confronted council at the June 18 meeting but got no more than a head nod and an unexplained comment from one councillor.
When Mayor James Baker called on residents who were harbouring an issue or concern, one couple stood to express their grief caused by the incident.
“We have incurred a lot of damage,” said one woman.
“The one thing that I wanted to know was, with the investigation, are we going to know what the findings are, when and how is it going to be delivered?”
“Updates are on our web page,” said Baker, unable to say much more due to an ongoing legal battle between insurance companies, government and distraught homeowners to pay for the damages.
The couple were followed by another woman, who asked the council what precautions will be implemented to ensure a disaster similar to the Mountview Road flood does not happen again.
“Everything is gone. All my kid’s baby stuff, 16 years of Christmas stuff that they gave me. It’s all destroyed. I can’t get it back,” said the woman, her voice quivering.
After Baker tried to stay diplomatic and tell the woman about the due process and intricacies of development, Coun. Bill Scarrow turned on his microphone and said: “It’ll happen again.”
“It’s gonna happen again?” the woman asked.
“I hope not,” Baker interjected. “We are working on it.”
And with that, the lady left the room, followed by the first couple, and council carried on to discuss residential building permits.
