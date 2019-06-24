Map outlines the Blueberry Creek Forest Service Road, an alternate route to the closed Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road. (CSRD image)

Mudslides expected to keep Shuswap road closed for at least three days

Alternate route Celista-Blueberry Forest Service Road, accessible by four-by-four vehicles

It could be three days, maybe more, before the Ross Creek – Seymour Arm Main Forest Road will open.

On Sunday, June 23 the road was closed due to two mudslides at the two-kilometre mark between Seymour Arm and St. Ives.

According to a Columbia Shuswap Regional District news release, officials from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development have advised the Shuswap Emergency Program that the road will be completely closed for a minimum of three days, possibly longer, depending on a geotechnical engineer’s findings.

The ministry states in an email to the Observer that the site is being assessed today (Monday) for road damage and site stability.

“The earliest expected timing for results is tomorrow morning (Tuesday, June 25). Pending the outcome of this assessment, crews and equipment are ready to re-establish access.”

An alternate route is available via the Celista-Blueberry Forest Service Road (commonly known as the ‘1025’ Road) and connects to the ‘690’ or Scotch Creek Forest Service Road, writes the ministry.

The CSRD states the route is best-suited to four-by-four vehicles.

Approximately 58 year-round homes are in the area as well as a number of seasonal residences and campsites, states the CSRD. The 2016 Canada Census indicates a year-round population of 102, but the number of people in the area is likely higher at this time of year due to visitors.

Two mudslides closed the Ross Creek - Seymour Arm Main Forest Road Sunday, June 23, leaving it closed for an expected three days minimum. (CSRD image)

Two mudslides closed the Ross Creek - Seymour Arm Main Forest Road Sunday, June 23, leaving it closed for an expected three days minimum. (CSRD image)

