Elves in search of their clothes

PHOTO SUBMITTED ELF COSTUMES Volunteers at the Summerland Legion donned elf costumes during a festive event in 2015. This year, new elves are ready to take on the roles, but the costumes are missing. Anyone with information about the costumes is asked to contact the Summerland Legion at 250-494-2301.

Elves are ready to help out at a special festive event at the Summerland Legion next month — but they can’t find their clothes.

Laurinda Dorn, chair of the Children’s Christmas Party at the legion, said the eight elf costumes, which had been used in 2015, are missing.

Dorn and others at the legion have searched the building, but they have not been able to find the costumes.

“I have absolutely no idea where they are,” she said.

She believes the costumes were lent out to a community organization and then forgotten.

“I can’t see anyone wanting to steal eight elf costumes,” she said.

The costumes are full-sized and will fit adults. Some have red jackets with white fur trim while others have green jackets with white fur trim. All costumes also include peaked hats and red and white striped socks.

Kathy Brazeau, a legion volunteer, designed and made the eight costumes in 2015.

“It was a bit more work than I expected, but it was worth it,” she said of the costume project.

Dorn needs to find the costumes in time for the event, which will be held Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the legion.

Five youths from the Summerland Asset Development Initiative have agreed to serve as elves for the event, but first they need their clothes.

Anyone with information on the missing costumes is asked to call Dorn at 250-583-9875.