Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

A two-wheeled Vernon motorcyclist could not avoid a four-legged animal Saturday morning.

A deer bounded out of the bush and into the path of the motorcyclist, who was heading to a family reunion outside of Lumby, just after 10 a.m.

The accident happened on McInnes Road, east of the village.

RELATED: Teen dies in motorcycle crash

Related: Motorcycle crash near Chase causes serious injuries

The motorcyclist suffered a severe case of road rash in the incident and was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for precaution.

The deer returned to the bush.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’
Next story
16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Just Posted

UPDATE: People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

‘Great progress’ on sections of Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson goes to trial next year

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Fire near Naramata now classified as ‘held’

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

BC Wildfire Service making progress on Okanagan wildfires

Goode’s Creek wildfire continues to grow

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Most Read