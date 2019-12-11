Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

More than $343,000 granted to local charities in the South Okanagan Similkameen

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has approved grants totalling more than $343,000 to more than 45 charities in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for next year.

In Summerland the grants came to more than $18,000.

South Okanagan Recope will receive $4,327, Summerland Community Arts Council has been granted $2,119 and the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre will receive $12,330.

READ ALSO: Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund

READ ALSO: Community Foundation checking vital signs

“Grants were approved for projects working in food security, arts, environment, health, and many other areas of need,” said Sarah Trudeau, manager of grants and community initiatives with the foundation.

“Food security and capital projects were the most requested areas for funding. We utilized the 2018 Vital Signs reports to help guide us in our funding priorities.”

This year, the community foundation received 61 applications and was able to provide funding to some but not all projects.

With the 2020 grants, the community foundation has provided almost $4 million in grant funding during its history.

“It’s important point to understand that about half of the $343,000 that we granted this year was pre-designated by donors who have already determined who they want to support from their fund,” Trudeau said.

The other half of the grant money is distributed through the foundation’s annual grant process.

“The requests totalled more than $700,000, which was considerably higher than the previous year. This speaks to the significant amount of funding that is needed in our region,” said Trudeau.

