City of West Kelowna opens registration for summer programming

2020 summer programs have been designed to follow provincial health guidelines

Registration for West Kelowna summer programs is now open. (File)

Registration for summer recreational activities with the City of Kelowna is now open.

The city released a new guide, which will offer re-designed programs that follow the provincial health guidelines.

The city said staff have been working closely with the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association to create socially distanced programs with limited gathering sizes.

This means scheduling has been staggered so there aren’t too many people in one place at one time, as seen with the new scheduling for adult fitness classes and Park Play Days.

Space is limited and residents are encouraged to register early.

For more information on programs and registration, visit the city’s website or call 778-797-8800.

READ: Rotary Club launches annual prize raffle

READ: In-person programs make gradual return to Central Okanagan parks

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna