(Pexels)

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

A B.C. woman has been ordered to pay $200,000 after she defamed her ex-boyfriend on social media following the pair’s breakup.

According to a B.C. Supreme Court ruling made public this week, Noelle Halcrow made a series of posts on Instagram and other websites about her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Rook, between August 2016 and August 2017.

Rook ended the one-month relationship in August 2015, then got back together less than a year later for six months, only for Rook to again end things in July 2016.

After the splits, Halcrow would post false claims about her ex’s career, personality and sexual health, creating more than 75 posts across the various platforms, with a dozen receiving more than 1,500 views each, according to evidence submitted by Rook’s lawyer.

Halcrow, who did not give any evidence, argued her friends and others had made the posts, not her.

But a tech expert was able to trace several posts back to an IP address linked to the WiFi network in Halcrow’s home. She also texted Rook a number of times about taking down the posts and threatening to put them up again or create further posts.

ALSO READ: Langley tourism board threatens to sue B&B owner for online defamation

Rook told the court that the posts caused him to feel anxiety, especially those that referred to his ex-wife and daughter.

Justice Elliott Myers called Halcrow’s campaign “as relentless as it was extensive,” and motivated by malice.

“The evidence is clear and compelling that Ms. Halcrow did, in fact, put the posts on the websites,” he wrote.

He ordered her to pay $175,000 in general damages, $25,000 in aggravated damages, and to cover Rook’s legal fees and the cost of his $30,000 reputation consultants who were hired to take the posts down.

Halcrow is under a court injunction banning her from republishing any of the posts.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

Just Posted

The Alan Jackson Experience to perform at the Creekside Theatre

Aaron Halliday impersonates the sound, stage presence and look of country music legend Alan Jackson

McDonald scores shootout winner as Rockets defeat Giants

Rockets’ goaltender Roman Basran made 23 saves in the win

Kelowna real estate sales gaining momentum: realtor

When comparing last quarter of 2019 to 2018, sales were up by 19 per cent in region

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

Snow keeps Salmon Arm city crews hopping

City apologizes for inconvenience, hopes neighbours can assist those who aren’t able to clear snow

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Update: Power entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

A few families were still wihout power overnight but BC Hydro crews are working around the clock.

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Most Read