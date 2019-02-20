News

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

‘Airing’ needed on SNC-Lavalin affair: Trudeau

PM says he’s confident in examinations underway by ethics commissioner, justice committee

Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Snow at higher elevations forces herd to move into valleys

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Interior Health building in Kelowna evacuated over false alarm

“The package was determined to not be suspicious in nature.”

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Guilty plea from one woman accused of stealing from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

Canada still believes in global recycling despite rotting garbage sent to Manila

The 103 containers were sent to Manila in 2013 and 2014 labelled as plastics for recycling

Man arrested in Kelowna, charged with kidnapping makes first court appearance

Justin Daniels has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement

  • Feb 20, 2019

Okanagan College launches Indigenous cooking training

The program will infuse Indigenous-knowledge in its professional cook training