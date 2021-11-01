PHOTOS: Fireworks blast off in Lake Country

If you missed the show, or live in Vernon where there wasn’t a show, check these out

Many Okanagan residents were disappointed that fireworks weren’t allowed due to COVID-19 health regulations not permitting large crowds to gather.

The Halloween tradition was cancelled in Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong, Enderby and more.

But a few communities were able to safely put on a display, much to the delight of residents.

Lumby, Falkland and Lake Country provided fireworks shows Sunday evening.

And several people took it upon themselves to light up their own illegal shows.

