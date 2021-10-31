Halloween fireworks prohibited: Vernon fire department

The use or storage of fireworks without a permit can result in a $300 fine

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents that fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within city limits ahead of Halloween 2021. (Black Press file photo)

For those who may wish to celebrate Halloween with a bang, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is reminding residents that fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within city limits.

“Each year, we receive calls regarding fireworks being discharged on Halloween,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Fireworks cause thousands of injuries every year in Canada and too often, property damage as well. They simply are not allowed.”

There are safe alternatives for residents who would like to celebrate the Halloween season, including an outdoor movie night, glow sticks, battery powered flameless candles, a bylaw compliant campfire, or noise makers.

The use or storage of fireworks without a permit can lead to a fine of up to $300, and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction, VFRS warns.

“VFRS thanks everyone for doing their part to keep Vernon safe. We wish you a very safe and happy Halloween!”

Brendan Shykora

Fireworks