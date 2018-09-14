Pexels

Montreal voice coach sets up shop in Okanagan

Panthea Loewen recently opened a pop-up studio

A Montreal vocal coach is helping Okanagan singers find their voices.

Panthea Loewen has opened a pop-up studio in the Okanagan for a handful of lucky vocalists. The Canadian performing artist was born in Kelowna, but has spent the last decade in Quebec. Specializing in combining live singing and aerial circus arts, Panthea is also a renown Vocal Technique Coach. She is excited to work with local vocalists while spending some time in her hometown, she said in a news release.

After running Studio Fuego Manso in Montreal for eight years, Loewen wrapped up a cross-Canada summer tour with her Aerial Opera performances. Locals may recognize her from recent appearances at the Lake Country ArtWalk, the release said.

Lake Country's Art Walk underway this weekend

“I am very much looking forward to working with vocalists in the Okanagan. The chance to bring my artistic & technical knowledge back to my first community feels like a wonderful privilege. What a beautiful place to free voices.”

As a coach, Loewen specializes in vocal health and freedom. She works with vocalists of all styles in both singing and speaking. Her clientele includes singer-songwriters, rock, pop and metal vocalists, classical singers, actors, voice actors, corporate presenters, teachers, rappers and radio personalities. Her coaching style is a unique synthesis of vocal biomechanics, physical engagement, psychological curiosity and playful compassion. Learn more at www.aerialopera.com.


The Louisiana Hayride comes to Lake Country

