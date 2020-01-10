Big Apple Productions is holding auditions for Cabaret Jan. 17, 4-6 p.m., and Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Valley Vocal Arts Studio. (Submitted Photo)

Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

Big Apple Productions hosts auditions for actors/actresses

A saucy musical from the ’60s taking the stage in Vernon this spring is looking to fill the diverse roles.

Big Apple Productions is hosting auditions for Cabaret on Jan. 17 from 4-6 p.m. and Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valley Vocal Arts Studio.

From the book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret is set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. But the focus is on an American writer and his relationship with a performer at a seedy Kit Kat Klub.

Locally, Neal Facey is directing the show with musical director Melina Schein and choreographer Lucy Hazelwood.

Presented by special arrangement with Tams-Whitmark, the show goes June 11-14 and June 17-20 at Powerhouse Theatre.

“Brash, colourful, and unfortunately, still timely, we are thrilled to be bringing the 1998 revival of Cabaret to Vernon,” Schein said.

The list of roles to fill include: MC, British cabaret singer, German-accented characters, Kit Kat Klub girls and boys and ushers/usherettes.

The leading American writer role, Cliff Bradshaw, has been cast.

Male MC (aged 25-50): The host/master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub – presented as a gender-questionable character comfortable with being close to both men and women; comedic, lovable; requires agile stage movement, age range and appearance flexible, speaks with a German accent.

Salley Bowles (20-30): A British cabaret singer at the Kit Kat Klub, a quirky character who comes across as flighty, yet struggles with knowing the darkness of the reality of her life as a cabaret performer; comfortable with stage movement and light dance; speaks with a British accent.

Fraulein Schneider, female, 45+: A landlady who rents rooms in her large flat; comfortable with stage movement and light dance (waltz); speaks with a German accent.

Herr Schultz, male, 45+: One of Fraulein Schneider’s roomers and the proprietor of a fruit shop; comfortable with stage movement and light dance; speaks with a German accent.

Fraulein Kost, female, 25-40: (may double as Fritzie – a Kit Kat Girl – see below) Another of Fraulein Schneider’s roomers, she earns money by offering favors to sailors, presentation of the character should exhibit a strong sexual comfort and commanding nature; comfortable with stage movement; speaks with a German accent.

Ernst Ludwig, male, 25-50: A friendly and likeable German, takes English lessons from Cliff, and smuggles funds for the Nazi party; comfortable with stage movement and light dance (waltz); age range is flexible, speaks with a German accent.

Rosie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Lulu, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: doubles as “Gorilla.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Frenchie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: doubles as “Chanteuse.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Texas, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Helga, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Fritzie, female – Kit Kat Club Girl: (may double as Fraulein Kost) Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy and scanty costuming. All shapes and sizes welcome, as long as the actor is comfortable with their femininity and scanty costumes that show off sex appeal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Bobby, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Victor, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies,” doubles as “Officer.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Hans, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: soloist in “Two Ladies,” doubles as Max and “Sailor.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Herman, male – Kit Kat Club Boy: doubles as “Sailor.” Strong singer/dancer with wide vocal range. Comfortable with sexually suggestive movement, same-sex intimacy, free gender portrayal. Excellent dance skills required. Character dances and sings through entire show.

Kit Kat Club Ushers/Usherettes: Group of hosts and hostesses who will oversee the lobby and seat guests as official personnel of the Kit Kat Club. Scanty attire required.

Auditioning actors should prepare 32 bars of one song from Cabaret and a short monologue from the approved list (list will be sent upon audition confirmation). Actors auditioning for dance roles should be prepared to learn a short choreographed sequence. Wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear (character shoes preferred).

Rehearsals run March 4-June 6 on Wednesday and Thursday evenings (6-9 p.m.) and Sunday daytimes (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) all at Valley Vocal Arts. Tech dates are June 7-10 at Powerhouse Theatre.

To book your audition email producer/music director Melina Schein at melinascheinmusic@gmail.com. No phone calls. Please indicate the part(s) you wish to be considered for.

“Come to the Cabaret, your table’s waiting!” Schein said.

READ MORE: Star power wanted at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

READ MORE: Finals stage Okanagan’s top talents

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oscars to go host-less for second straight year
Next story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather’s mayhem

Fundraiser for one-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour on Christmas Eve

Rockets kick-off trade deadline with deal for Czech forward

Kelowna acquired Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen Friday morning, more moves expected

Blind curling provincials come to Kelowna

The West Coast Blind Curling Association provincial finals start Saturday

Update: Highway 97, Bennett Bridge clear after weather-caused mayhem

Highway 97 clear of weather-caused back-ups for morning commuters

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ back yard

Incident allegedly took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Most Read