Backyard concert in tune for Lake Country

Grants offered to residents to host live music and support local musicians

Residents can get in the groove with grants to bring backyard concerts back to life.

Local homeowners are being offered micro-grants to support live music in their community, thanks to the Lake Country Arts Council (LCAC) and District of Lake Country. The goal is to not only support local performers who have been hit hard this past year due to COVID-19 restrictions but to create a safe, positive neighbourhood experience for residents of Lake Country.

“Backyard concerts are a great way to connect with neighbours and support our local musicians,” arts council president James Dow said. “The idea is for the LCAC to act as a facilitator between local musicians and homeowners.”

The micro-grant will cover up to 70 per cent (to a maximum of $500) to cover the cost of hiring a local performer.

“It’s great to see the LCAC diversify their grant program as we aim to find new and creative ways to support culture and local performers in one of the most difficult years ever for our creative community,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

Lake Country residents can download the grant application at lcartscouncil.org/arts-grants.

Grants will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis while funds are available.

All backyard concerts will have to adhere to current provincial health orders and municipal bylaws.

The Lake Country Arts Council was formed and incorporated as a non-profit society in 2018 and is an amalgamation of several smaller societies including the Lake Country Performing Arts Society and Open-Air Performances. The LCAC board is made up of many longtime Lake Country residents, all with varied arts backgrounds including the performing arts.

The society has a mandate to promote and foster participation in the arts in Lake Country, to encourage the development of opportunities to perform, create, exhibit, and appreciate the arts and to work with the District of Lake Country to distribute grant funding to qualified groups and individuals.

ConcertsLive music

Timely exhibit puts Indigenous history in Vernon spotlight

Grants are being offered to residents to host backyard concerts and support local musicians. (Lake Country Arts Council photo)
