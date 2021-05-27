Okanagan Rail Trail washroom open for business in Coldstream

The Okanagan Rail trail washroom facility near West Kal Road in Coldstream is now open for business. (RDNO)

New facility open to public 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. complete with water station for pets

The washroom facility complete with a water station for four-legged friends near West Kal Road in Coldstream is now open to serve those who’ve gotta go while on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The project, which came in around $220,000, was completed and the Regional District of North Okanagan announced it was open to the public on May 20 in a social media post.

The facility is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

In February, the facility was targeted by vandals. The graffiti had to be removed by the regional district.

