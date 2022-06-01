Cody Bandsma takes in a bird’s eye view of White Lake from his motorized paraglider during a recent flight over the area. (Cody Bandsma photo)

Cody Bandsma takes in a bird’s eye view of White Lake from his motorized paraglider during a recent flight over the area. (Cody Bandsma photo)

VIDEO: Salmon Arm man takes to the sky for a look around town

Cody Bandsma shares videos from recent flights over Salmon Arm, White Lake

Cody Bandsma recently enjoyed an unobstructed bird’s eye view of Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm resident and avid paramotorist was back up in the air, flying over the area and filming in the process.

In one of the videos, Bandsma reaches about 7,500 feet above White Lake while suspended in his paramotor – a powered paraglider.

In another video, Bandsma takes an aerial exploration of Salmon Arm. Both videos offer unique perspectives, particularly when Bandsma drops in altitude while over Shuswap Lake to get a closer look at places like the Canoe Forest Products mill and Salmon Arm’s wharf.

A commercial diver by trade, Bandsma’s flair for adventure has led him to try skydiving as well, both tandem and solo. When in the air, however, his preference is flying solo by powered paraglider.

“It’s kind of like diving to me…if you know your stuff, you never have to worry about anything, you’re in total bliss,” said Bandsma.

Bandsma shares his videos on YouTube.

Read more: VIDEO: Cody Bandsma reaching new heights over Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Air TravelShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
Roaring crowds for animatronic dinos at Penticton’s Jurassic Quest
Next story
Concerts, fireworks and sports planned for Summerland Action Festival

Just Posted

Skaha Beach in Penticton in August of 2020. (John Arendt - Black Press)
No rain this June means the Okanagan is ‘in trouble’

Spirit of Syilx Unity Run
From Kamloops to Penticton: three-day run between residential schools

June is ALS Awareness Month (Black Press)
Kelowna sails in purple, over $13,000 raised on day 1 of ALS Awareness Month

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Altercation with people experiencing homelessness at Kelowna Walmart