Conkle Mountain in Summerland is part of the Penticton group of volcanos. The name originates from pioneer William Conkle. He sold his cattle ranch in Summerland in 1891 and moved to Rock Creek. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

Conkle Mountain in Summerland is one of 16 in the Penticton group of volcanos

Conkle Mountain in Summerland, an extinct volcano, is part of the Penticton group of volcanos, a total of 16 volcanos in the South Okanagan.

READ ALSO: Conkle family played role in Summerland history

READ ALSO: Sir Thomas Shaughnessy played role in founding of Summerland

When translated, liq̓sxn means “buried into the rocks.” This is based on a story of an Okanagan hunter killed by a grizzly bear at the base of the mountain.

The name Conkle originates from pioneer William Conkle. He sold his cattle ranch in 1891 and moved to Rock Creek (Conkle Provincial Park, Conkle Lake and Conkle Creek.)

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Group of young people in Shuswap stay full of hope for future despite tough times

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna issues water quality advisory

Safe water alternatives are available.

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Pandemic strikes out Kelowna Falcons’ baseball season

‘We don’t anticipate a return to play until late summer or sometime in the fall’ - Falcons’ GM Mark Nonis

Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Medical Clinic expands physician roster

Three doctors from Lake Country Family Practice will join the team

Kelowna’s active transportation network grows, intersection project completed

Several more infrastructure projects are planned throughout 2020 to diversify the city’s transportation options

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

Conkle Mountain in Summerland is one of 16 in the Penticton group of volcanos

Police warn gun owners: Do not bring us your weapons

‘All we’ll see is a person we don’t know, walking up to the front doors…carrying a rifle’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Okanagan protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Protesters gathered in Vernon and Kelowna Saturday to oppose shutdowns related to COVID-19 and more

COVID-19: iPads ‘a huge hit’ at Okanagan retirement homes

Kaigo Senior Living Group spokesperson says more iPads, staffing needed

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Most Read