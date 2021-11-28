Lake Country firefighters to collect donations for Food Bank

Firefighters will be at Save-On-Foods and IGA Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There’s a small change to annual Lake Country Fire Department door-to-door Food Bank campaign for 2021.

The door-to-door part won’t happen due to COVID-19.

However, the firefighters plan to be at Save-On-Foods and IGA Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to show kids the fire trucks and accept any donations in the form of gift certificates, cash or toys and gifts for teens.

This year the Lake Country Food Bank has 131 young people on their list and would like to provide each one with a gift for Christmas.

If you usually support the food drive campaigns, please consider donating a gift card to a local business, or a new toy, board game, art supplies, Lego kits, sports items like basketballs or hockey sticks, hair and beauty products, hoodies that young people from age four-17 would be thrilled to receive.

Save-On Foods gift cards purchased through the Lake Country Rotary Club also are a great way to support the Food Bank. A percentage of the Rotary bulk ordered cards goes directly back to the Food Bank, and those donations are also being matched by a private donor for a limited time.

You can use the Save-On cards to purchase your own groceries, give them as gifts to friends, or even as a direct gift to the Food Bank to use to leverage their own purchasing power to provide the items local families need.

Email cards@lakecountryrotary.ca to request any amount of Save-On shopping cards you would like.

If you would like to volunteer with the Food Bank, or find out more about how you or your organization might be able to help out, please give them a call at 250-766-0125 or email lakecountry.foodbank@mail.com.

